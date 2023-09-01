Macau's government orders temporary closure of casinos

HONG KONG - Macau's government said on Friday that it had ordered the temporary closure of all casinos in the world's biggest gambling hub due to take effect by 11 p.m. as a safety precaution due to the imminent arrival of Typhoon Saola. REUTERS

