'Lovely' experience on wandering cruise ship

SIHANOUKVILLE (Cambodia) • After nearly two weeks cast away in search of a port that would take them, passengers aboard the MS Westerdam cruise ship spoke of an ordeal that was anything but harrowing.

"Everyone says 'poor you'. But there was no poor you. We had free Internet and free wine. We had three-course meals. There was so much choice," said Ms Zahra Jennings, a retired staff nurse from Britain.

How was it? "Lovely," she said.

The 1,544 passengers and 802 crew had never expected a port stop in Hong Kong to metastasise into full-blown fear that some of the ship's passengers carried the coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China, late last year and has killed more than 1,500 people worldwide.

Turned away by Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines and Thailand, it was Cambodia that finally let the lost ship dock and earned the gratitude of US President Donald Trump in a rare message to a country that has often been at odds with Washington.

Malaysia said yesterday that an American woman on the ship was cleared to leave Cambodia but later tested positive for the virus after she flew into Malaysia.

Cruise ships around Asia face widespread fears that they may be spreading the virus since it was found aboard the Diamond Princess that is now at anchor in Yokohama and where 285 of the passengers have been diagnosed with the virus, after Japan said yesterday that another 67 people tested positive.

It had some 3,700 passengers and crew on board.

About 40 people in Japan now have the virus, with the local authorities in the western prefecture of Wakayama announcing three more yesterday.

Japan said it was coordinating with the US government for Americans to leave the ship and return home.

