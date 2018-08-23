Lombok’s major resort goal on hold as it rebuilds

LOMBOK (Indonesia) • Aftershocks have continued to shake the Indonesian island of Lombok after it was hit by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 90 people on Aug 5. The quake followed a 6.4-magnitude temblor on July 29, which killed 17.

The island, home to hundreds of resorts, has been under various states of emergency since late July. Residents are slowly readjusting to the new normal as they have to pick up the pieces of their lives. The damage to the island’s growing tourism industry is less clear.

Tourism is an increasingly important part of Lombok’s economy, and while it does not get the numbers of neighbouring Bali, it has been earmarked by the government as an emerging destination.

Last year, President Joko Widodo identified 10 places around Indonesia’s 17,000 islands to focus on as the next Bali, among them an integrated resort development in South Lombok called Mandalika. The earthquakes may have disrupted those plans for now.

Hotels in parts of the island have closed as owners and management assess damage. The Sheraton Senggigi Beach Resort evacuated guests, and is not accepting bookings for now.

The Aruna Senggigi Resort & Convention has closed its main building “for tests”, marketing communications assistant manager Indah Puritiara said, adding that some travel agents have cancelled about 50 per cent of their bookings.

Air carriers have also reported cancellations. A spokesman for Singapore Airlines, parent company of SilkAir, one of two airlines that fly to the island from outside Indonesia (the other is AirAsia), confirmed the cancellations, but declined to give exact numbers.

Yet among the gloom, some travel analysts and observers see reason to be hopeful.

“The observation I have made is that one would think increasing terrorism would put a dampener on business travel, but we have found this to not be the case, business travel is increasing,” said Dr Robert Quigley, a senior vice-president and regional medical director of International SOS.

People in and around Lombok note that the reality on the island is more nuanced. In some sections of Lombok, business continues as if nothing happened.

At Sempiak Villas on the south coast, the rooms are full and the resort continues to receive inquiries from travellers who have left devastated areas.

Mr Steven Moloney, who owns the boutique hotel Rascals Kuta Lombok, said his property is at full occupancy. “People in south Lombok felt the earthquake like a tremor – there was a little bit of shock, and then everything went back to normal,” he said.

“Some travellers who were staying in the north have come down to Kuta. The restaurants here are full. People forget about things like this in two or three months.”

NYTIMES