Living the high life
Middle school teacher Huang Huang took up ice climbing in 2010 knowing little about the sport. In one early attempt at it, he climbed only 5m before having to stop because of sore arms and a lack of physical strength.
But he was determined to master ice climbing, and seized every opportunity to get better at it.
Last week, the outdoor sports enthusiast, who has now earned a reputation as a pioneer climber, tackled this steep frozen water-fall (above) in the Chinese city of Urumqi, Xinjiang.
Though the 57-year-old knows he is not getting any younger, he is determined to continue his training. He said: "As long as there is no problem with my health, age cannot stop me from climbing."
