Live coverage: Malaysian PM to meet King on emergency measures to avert snap polls
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is meeting the King on Friday (Oct 23) evening to seek royal assent for the proclamation of an "economic emergency". This is to ensure that the upcoming Budget session does not result in snap elections which could jeopardise government spending to curb Covid-19, say sources.
Follow our live coverage on developments.
