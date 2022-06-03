Letter From The Bureau Podcast: Thailand’s deep south beckons tourists with new airport

In this episode, she chats with ST's Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee.

Much has changed in Betong during the pandemic. It is a district wedged on the southern tip of Thailand, after a 1hr 45min flight from Bangkok.

In the absence of visitors, street artists have transformed ageing shophouses with stunning murals. Dim sum dishes still rule there. But with tourism revenue evaporating following the pandemic, the district's businesses hope its new airport will bring back visitors.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:11 Are tourists returning to Thailand after easing of Covid restrictions?

04:28 Why Singaporean tourists can consider visiting peaceful Betong?

06:38 Dim sum, good street food - pre-and post-pandemic

11:40 How local street art emerged during the pandemic

14:26 Betong’s International Airport finally opens after delays

Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

---

