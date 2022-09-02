Letter From The Bureau Podcast: Why China is lavishing love on villages

In this episode, she chats with ST's China correspondent Aw Cheng Wei.

China is on a rural revitalisation drive, helping villages pull themselves out of poverty and closing the income gap with cities. Will the efforts make an impact?

1:12 How important are villages to the Chinese economy?

3:20 Is President Xi Jinping especially committed to the rural economy?

4:58 An eye opening trip to Hunan; top-driven changes only? Are villagers sceptical?

9:32 From a geopolitical angle, what roles do villages play?

11:56 Is village life being romanticised?

Read Aw Cheng Wei’s article here: https://str.sg/wzcs

Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Eden Soh

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

