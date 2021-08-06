Letter From The Bureau Podcast: Taiwan wakes up to its tribal culture

Letter From The Bureau Ep 4: Taiwan wakes up to its tribal culture
13:40 mins
Synopsis: Join The Straits Times's foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar in this podcast series as she talks about life as it goes on amid the screaming headlines and bubbling crises with ST’s correspondents in the Asia-Pacific, the US and Europe every month.
She chats with ST's Taiwan correspondent Katherine Wei about the following:
-
How Taiwan's native tribes were repressed (1:10)
-
Rediscovering tribal roots, history and culture (6:03)
-
How tribes try to preserve their languages (7:25)
-
Tribal songs are on now streaming platforms; some have won awards (9:34)
-
Integration of tribes in today’s society (11:38)
Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
