Letter from the Bureau Podcast: Sari, she’s gotta run! Indian women flex their cores and smash stereotypes

In this episode, she chats with ST’s India correspondent Debarshi Dasgupta.

Some Indian women are choosing saris over shorts as they go jogging along busy streets. But as they transform the traditional wear into activewear of choice, they encounter taboos. Are saris and sneakers not a fit combo?

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:19 So, what is a sari run?

5:06 Is it truly comfortable to run in a sari? The best ways to drape the sari for running?

7:40 The fastest marathoner in a sari

9:31 Are saris more popular today? Heard of a ‘1-minute’ sari, sari over jeans?

12:23 As India becomes the world’s most populous nation, are women becoming healthier?

Read Debarshi Dasgupta’s article here: https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/south-asia/nine-yards-of-freedom-indi…

Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

