Letter from the Bureau Podcast: Sari, she’s gotta run! Indian women flex their cores and smash stereotypes

Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, The Straits Times’ foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar chats with ST’s correspondents in the Asia-Pacific, the US and Europe.
They talk about life as it goes on, amid the screaming headlines and bubbling crises.
In this episode, she chats with ST’s India correspondent Debarshi Dasgupta.
Some Indian women are choosing saris over shorts as they go jogging along busy streets. But as they transform the traditional wear into activewear of choice, they encounter taboos. Are saris and sneakers not a fit combo?
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:19 So, what is a sari run?
5:06 Is it truly comfortable to run in a sari? The best ways to drape the sari for running?
7:40 The fastest marathoner in a sari
9:31 Are saris more popular today? Heard of a ‘1-minute’ sari, sari over jeans?
12:23 As India becomes the world’s most populous nation, are women becoming healthier?
Read Debarshi Dasgupta’s article here: https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/south-asia/nine-yards-of-freedom-indi…
Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani
Follow Letter From The Bureau Podcast every first Friday of the month on our Asian Insider Podcast channel here:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Bhagyashree Garekar’s articles: https://str.sg/whNo
Read Debarshi Dasgupta’s articles: https://str.sg/wtmh
Read ST’s Letters From The Bureau: https://str.sg/3xRd
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!