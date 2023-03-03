Letter from the Bureau Podcast: Poetry in the pubs? Sports-mad Aussies want to win medals in arts & culture too

People are silhouetted against the Sydney Opera House at sunset in Australia. PHOTO: REUTERS
Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, The Straits Times’ foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar chats with ST’s correspondents in the Asia-Pacific, the US and Europe.

They talk about life as it goes on, amid the screaming headlines and bubbling crises. 

In this episode, she chats with ST’s Correspondent in Australia, Jonathan Pearlman.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:00 Why does the rugby-loving Australian PM care about the arts

3:15 How big is the arts scene Down Under

5:55 DJ Albo’s plans to raise the arts quotient

8:08 Is there a profit motive?

10:00 No more starving artist?

Read Jonathan Pearlman’s article here: https://str.sg/ikT2

Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

