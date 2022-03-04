Letter from the Bureau Podcast: From caviar to holidays to love, Japan's upskilling vending machines can dispense everything

They talk about life as it goes on, amid the screaming headlines and bubbling crises.
In this episode, she chats with ST's Japan correspondent Walter Sim.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:26 Decline in the number of vending machines in Japan - is the lure fading?
03:24 Japan's history of vending machines and changes over the years
09:40 Popularity of vending machines on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic
12:01 Pros and cons of vending machines - in terms of a business deal
14:55 Weirdest product to come out of a vending machine
Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai & Fa’izah Sani
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai & Fa'izah Sani
---
