Letter from The Bureau Podcast: In a Beijing park, the elderly take a second shot at love

In this episode, she chats with ST’s China correspondent Aw Cheng Wei.

The idea of senior citizens looking for romance is no longer a stigma as older Chinese people become more affluent and seek out the better things in life. And Changpuhe Park is where they often find it.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:59 Covid-19 put a stop to a twice-weekly ritual in a public park next to the famous Tiananmen Square

3:07 The quiet but picturesque setting for the seniors romance

4:57 The idea of a complete family unit shapes expectations

6:59 Are the children ok with parents looking for romance?

9:30 Some entrepreneurial mainlanders are making money off loneliness

11:10 Is this a story where they live happily after?

Read Aw Cheng Wei’s article here: https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/lonely-elderly-park-their-r…

Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

---

