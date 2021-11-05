Letter From The Bureau Podcast: How badminton united Indonesia during Covid-19

Letter From The Bureau Ep 7: How badminton united Indonesia during Covid-19

Synopsis: The Straits Times' foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar chats with ST’s correspondents in the Asia-Pacific, the US and Europe every month.

They talk about life as it goes on, amid the screaming headlines and bubbling crises.

In this episode, she chats with ST's Indonesia correspondent Linda Yulisman about the following:

1. How did the badminton craze come about in Indonesia? (1:04)

2. Some badminton players who won medals came from struggling families (3:51)

3. Famous former badminton players in Indonesia like Susi Susanti, Alan Budikusuma, Taufik Hidayat and what they are up to now (8:14)

4. Reasons behind badminton's popularity in Indonesia (11:09)

5. Enduring benefits from Indonesia's badminton craze (15:11)

Trailer for 2019 movie biopic of Indonesian badminton legend Susi Susanti: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKPD8Obehq4

Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim & Dan Koh

---

