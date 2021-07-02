Letter From The Bureau Podcast: Filipinos cope with an epidemic of despair as Covid-19 takes a toll

Letter From The Bureau Ep 3: Filipinos cope with an epidemic of despair as Covid-19 takes a toll

14:01 mins

Synopsis: Join The Straits Times's foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar in this podcast series as she talks about life as it goes on amid the screaming headlines and bubbling crises with ST’s correspondents in the Asia-Pacific, the US and Europe every month.

They chat about the following:

1. Why is the Philippines in an ‘epidemic of despair’ (0:58)

2. Tackling the mental health dimension of the COVID-19 crisis (2:18)

3. Which groups are especially vulnerable and is financial hardship worsening mental health? (5:28)

4. Which groups are especially vulnerable and is financial hardship worsening mental health? (5:28)

5. How is the government helping? (8:45)

6. How to remain resilient in this time of uncertainty (11:06)

Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Aleemah Basirah and Hadyu Rahim

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Raul Dancel’s story - China flushed with 'red fever' as CCP prepares to mark 100 years: https://www.straitstimes.com/opinion/an-epidemic-of-despair-as-crippling...

Read Raul Dancel’s stories: https://www.straitstimes.com/authors/raul-dancel

Follow Danson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RaulDancel

Read more of ST's Letters From The Bureau: https://www.straitstimes.com/tags/letter-from-the-bureau

Asian Insider newsletter: https://www.straitstimes.com/tags/asian-insider

Asian Insider videos: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnK3VE4BKduMSOntUoS6ALNp21jMmgfBX

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!