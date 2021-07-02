Letter From The Bureau Podcast: Filipinos cope with an epidemic of despair as Covid-19 takes a toll

Letter From The Bureau Ep 3: Filipinos cope with an epidemic of despair as Covid-19 takes a toll
14:01 mins
Synopsis: Join The Straits Times's foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar in this podcast series as she talks about life as it goes on amid the screaming headlines and bubbling crises with ST’s correspondents in the Asia-Pacific, the US and Europe every month.
They chat about the following:
1. Why is the Philippines in an ‘epidemic of despair’ (0:58)
2. Tackling the mental health dimension of the COVID-19 crisis (2:18)
3. Which groups are especially vulnerable and is financial hardship worsening mental health? (5:28)
5. How is the government helping? (8:45)
6. How to remain resilient in this time of uncertainty (11:06)
Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis
Edited by: Aleemah Basirah and Hadyu Rahim
