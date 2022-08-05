Letter From The Bureau Podcast: Drink scenes in Korean dramas raise a ruckus

Every first Friday of the month, The Straits Times' foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar chats with ST’s correspondents in the Asia-Pacific, the US and Europe. They talk about life as it goes on, amid the screaming headlines and bubbling crises.
In this episode, she chats with ST's South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon.
Drinks after work are part of daily life but their growing presence in drama serials and variety shows, especially the less regulated streaming platforms, has been raising concern.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:45 Why does soju make star appearances in Korean dramas?
04:13 Alcohol-related crimes are rising
7:05 Do drinking scenes romanticise alcohol, prompt the viewer to drink?
08:37 Tolerance is dropping for use of drunkenness as defence in crime
12:53 South Korea’s new President Yoon has plans to curb drink-related crime
Read Chang May Choon's article here: https://str.sg/waED
Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai & Penelope Lee
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
Follow Letter From The Bureau Podcast every first Friday of the month on our Asian Insider Podcast channel here:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Websites:
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Bhagyashree Garekar’s articles: https://str.sg/whNo
Read Chang May Choon's articles: https://str.sg/waEz
Read ST's Letters From The Bureau: https://str.sg/3xRd
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover ST's special edition podcasts:
Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!