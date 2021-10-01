Letter From The Bureau Podcast: Chuseok and observing gender inequality in South Korea

Letter From The Bureau Ep 6: Celebrating Chuseok and observing gender inequality in South Korea

20:34 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times' foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar chats with ST’s correspondents in the Asia-Pacific, the US and Europe every month.

They talk about life as it goes on, amid the screaming headlines and bubbling crises.

In this episode, she chats with ST's South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon about the following:

1. What is Chuseok; difference between Chuseok celebrations, pre and post-Covid-19 (1:04)

2. South Korea - a still-patriarchal society or a modern, technologically-driven nation? (6:18)

3. Blatant gender inequality in everyday life, even in schools and the workforce (9:40)

4. May Choon's personal experience of Chuseok and gender divide in South Korea (13:46)

5. Newer Chuseok traditions being created by modern Korean mothers-in-law (17:06)

Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim & Dan Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Chang May Choon’s stories.

Read more of ST's Letters From The Bureau.

Asian Insider newsletter.

Asian Insider videos.

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

#STAsianInsider