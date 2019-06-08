Leaked: New Huawei OS screenshots

Technology giant Huawei's new mobile operating system (OS) is likely to be Android-compatible, screenshots leaked on the Chinese Internet indicated.

The new OS is also planned to be a unified platform that will run on tablets, PCs, wearables and even in vehicles. Huawei said the new OS will launch in China as early as September, and internationally next year. Experts have been bearish on the odds of the firm succeeding in the marketplace with a new mobile OS.

The news came as Huawei, banned from selling its networking gear in the United States, inked a deal to develop Russia's first 5G network.

