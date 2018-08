South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang next month for the third summit between the two since April. But a date for the next encounter was not announced, leaving analysts to conclude that both sides could not agree on one.

They said the North wanted it held before Sept 9, the anniversary of its founding, but the South, wary of being used for the former's propaganda, preferred to meet closer to the UN General Assembly session on Sept 18.

