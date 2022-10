BEIJING - The countdown has begun for a sweeping once-every-five-year reshuffle of China’s supreme leadership on Sunday that will see President Xi Jinping assume a rare third term as head of the Communist Party of China (CPC), but 11th-hour changes cannot be ruled out.

About 2,300 delegates will elect around 200 full members and 170 alternate members of the party’s top leadership body, its Central Committee, on the last day of a week-long congress on Saturday.