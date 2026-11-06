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Labour gains in latest New Zealand poll before vote, results remain too close to call

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WELLINGTON, Nov 6 - New Zealand's opposition Labour Party gained slightly in the latest the Post-Freshwater Strategy poll released on Friday, but polling still shows no clear outcome for the election.

• New Zealand's general election will be held on Saturday with voting closing at 7 p.m. (0600 GMT) and results expected to start coming in soon after

• The poll, conducted with Infrastructure New Zealand, put Labour up 2 percentage points at 30.7%, compared with the governing National down 1.2 points at 26.4%. New Zealand First was at 12%, ACT was at 9.8%, and Te Pati Maori sat at 2%

• The Opportunity Party was at 5.1%, just above the threshold for representation in parliament. If it gets into parliament then it is likely to hold the role of kingmaker

• Advance voting has been underway since October 26. New Zealand Electoral Commission data showed 1.44 million people had voted as of the end of Wednesday REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.