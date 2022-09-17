Kyrgyzstan says Tajik shelling starts again after ceasefire deal

BISHKEK - Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of fresh shelling late on Friday despite a ceasefire deal by the two countries' presidents, as a deadly border conflict forced thousands of people to evacuate.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon agreed at a meeting in Uzbekistan to order a ceasefire and troop pullback, the Kyrgyz President's office said on Friday.

The former Soviet republics had earlier accused each other of restarting fighting in a disputed area that has left at least three dead and dozens wounded.

The ceasefire was set from 4pm local time, Kyrgyz border guards said in a statement. The Kyrgyz side, however, said two of its villages were shelled again after the agreement took effect.

Kyrgyzstan has said Tajik forces using tanks, armoured personnel carriers and mortars entered at least one Kyrgyz village and shelled the airport of the Kyrgyz town of Batken and adjacent areas.

About 18,500 people have left the area, Russia's RIA news agency cited the Red Cross as saying.

Tajikistan accused Kyrgyz forces of shelling an outpost and seven villages with "heavy weaponry" in the same area, which is famous for its jigsaw-puzzle political and ethnic geography and became the site of similar hostilities last year, also nearly leading to a war.

A civilian was killed and three others injured, the authorities in the Tajik city of Isfara said; two Tajik border guards were killed earlier this week.

Kyrgyzstan reported 31 hurt overnight in its southern Batken province, which borders Tajikistan's northern Sughd region and features a Tajik exclave, Vorukh, a key hot spot in recent conflicts.

Clashes over the poorly demarcated border are frequent, but usually de-escalate quickly.

Central Asia's border issues stem mostly from the Soviet era when Moscow tried to divide the region between ethnic groups whose settlements were often located amid those of other ethnicities.

Mr Temur Umarov, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace focusing on Central Asia, said the remote villages at the centre of the dispute are not economically significant, but that both sides have given them an exaggerated political significance.

He said both governments have come to rely on "populist, nationalist rhetoric" that made an exchange of territory aimed at ending the conflict impossible.

Meanwhile, Russia's President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday to discuss this week's clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Armenian government said in a statement.

Mr Pashinyan also held calls with French President Emmanuel Macron and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, the Armenian government said.

The fighting - which erupted on Tuesday and ended on Thursday - centres around a territorial dispute that is also a legacy of the Soviet era.

AFP, REUTERS