Kuwait hands $2 million to UNRWA for 2024, state news agency says

CAIRO - Kuwait has handed its annual $2 million contribution to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), the Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA reported on Thursday.

UNWRA said on Tuesday it had sufficient funds to run its operations until the end of May after many donors paused their funding over Israeli accusations that some staff took part in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, which triggered war in Gaza.

UNRWA provides aid and essential services to Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli-occupied West Bank and across the wider region. REUTERS