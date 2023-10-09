Kremlin: Russia must hold 2024 presidential vote on schedule despite Putin ally comment

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with newly elected regional governors, including heads of the four regions of Ukraine annexed by Russia, via a video link in Moscow, Russia, September 28, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
MOSCOW - The Kremlin believes Russia's presidential and parliamentary elections should be held on schedule irrespective of the "special military operation" in Ukraine, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted on Monday as saying.

"We proceed from President (Vladimir) Putin's statement... (where he) emphasised the need to comply with all the requirements of democracy, the constitution and, accordingly, to hold these elections," Interfax news agency quoted Peskov as saying.

Peskov was responding to comments by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close Putin ally who was quoted on Saturday as saying that Russia should either postpone the presidential election due to the war in Ukraine or allow only one candidate - Putin.

Russia is scheduled to hold the next presidential election in 2024 and the next parliamentary election in 2026. REUTERS

