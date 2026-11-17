Nov 16 - The Kremlin on Monday dismissed as "games of political scientists" any suggestion that this week's meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and the United States was comparable to the 1945 Yalta conference which tried to set out the future of post-war Europe.

The meeting on Thursday in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit with Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump has prompted comparisons to the talks between the wartime Soviet, British and US leaders that established great-power spheres of influence after World War Two.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected any such notion, saying at least two participants – Russia and China – stood for a "multi-polar world order" with no decisions imposed on other nations.

"These are the games of political scientists and have nothing to do with reality," Peskov, quoted by Interfax news agency, told journalists.

"To say that someone or other intends to decide the fate of the world, this is definitely not Russia, definitely not China. We don't want anyone to decide our fate and will never try to decide the fate of others."

He described the forthcoming talks as "a very important meeting and there has not been anything like it."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing this would be the first face-to-face meeting among the heads of state of China, Russia, and the United States.

She gave no details on what would be on the agenda but said stronger communication among the three leaders "along with managing differences and stabilising relations, serves the interests of all three countries".

Peskov said part of the meeting would be open to the media. REUTERS