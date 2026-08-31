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S. Korean police under fire after backtracking on hanging evidence in missing woman’s death in Jeju

Investigators examine the scene at a palm tree farm in the city of Jeju on South Korea's largest island on Aug 24, where the presumed body of a missing woman, Jang Mi-ran, was found.

Police investigating the death of Jang Mi-ran came under fire on Aug 31 after saying they could not determine how the 37-year-old died, despite having repeatedly suggested that forensic evidence indicated hanging.

Jang’s body was discovered on Aug 24 at a palm tree farm in Hallim-eup, Jeju City, 104 days after she disappeared. Local police said at the time they believed she hanged herself based on the position of the body and had later claimed an autopsy supported that conclusion.

But the National Forensic Service, which carried out the autopsy, was unable to establish a cause of death, adding that it was open to other possibilties.

“The cause of death could not be determined because the body was severely decomposed,” Hong Sug-gi, head of the National Office of Investigation, said on Aug 31. “We are investigating while keeping all possibilities open.”

The change in stance raises further questions about a case already alleged to have been deliberately mishandled.

A senior police official later said investigators were primarily considering suicide after examining the scene. Acting National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoo Jae-seong also said he had received a report from Jeju police indicating that Jang most likely died by hanging.

Investigators said a rope believed to have been brought by Jang from her home was found at the scene. They also conducted tests on the palm tree as part of their inquiry into how she died.

Jang’s family and boyfriend questioned the police theory, saying she had previously expressed fear about going near the farm. Questions also arose over whether the structure of the palm tree was consistent with the police account.

Police faced further criticism over how they characterised a reconstruction conducted at the farm Aug 27 as part of a more detailed forensic examination.

Investigators initially suggested that the exercise showed their theory was physically possible. They later said no conclusion had been reached and that the results required expert analysis.

“The results of the reconstruction have not yet been finalised,” police said, adding that the review could take some time.

Jang’s death has also renewed concerns over how police handle missing person reports involving adults after an officer surnamed Bu was accused of improperly closing her case.

Bu allegedly told Jang’s boyfriend and family that police had confirmed she was safe but did not want to be found. Police later said they found no records showing that Bu had contacted Jang.

Jeju police are reviewing 298 missing person cases handled by Bu to determine whether others were improperly closed. KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK