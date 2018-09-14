Korea reunification not likely even with denuclearisation

TOKYO • The two Koreas are moving towards coexistence in a "permanent peace regime" and not reunification, even if North Korea were to fulfil its promise to fully denuclearise, experts told a policy forum here yesterday.

One reason for this, said Dr Choi Kang of South Korea's Asan Institute for Policy Studies, is the high socio-economic cost to Seoul, which will have to shoulder the hefty bill for any reunification.

"Young people in South Korea today don't want to talk about reunification, they don't feel the same brotherhood or identity that those in the 50s and 60s do," he told a session at the Asia-Euro Policy Forum, which this year was themed Responding To Crises In East Asia.

"We have about 30,000 North Korea defectors, and the thinking is getting stronger that these defectors are stealing their jobs."

His remarks came as President Moon Jae-in is set to make a three-day visit to Pyongyang next week for his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The two leaders, who aspire to a declaration to end the 1950 to 1953 Korean War, have rarely mentioned reunification, if at all, though the two countries have fielded unified Korean teams at sports meets.

While their first meeting in April lifted Mr Moon's approval ratings to 83 per cent, his support has crashed to about 49 per cent, recent opinion polls in South Korea said. Seoul in July reported its weakest jobs data in over eight years, with the economy adding just 5,000 jobs in the smallest gain since January 2010.

The panellists said a united Korea will be unlikely given their vastly different political ideologies, with security guarantees having been made to Mr Kim's regime.

Dr Narushige Michishita of Japan's National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies said keeping the two Koreas divided - rather than unifying them - would be a better idea. If and when the sanctions against the North are eased or lifted, the South can tap its abundant natural resources and rich labour pool. The North, meanwhile, can benefit from South Korean capital and technology.

Walter Sim