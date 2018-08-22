KL shelves China-backed mega projects

Malaysia announced yesterday that it has shelved two China-backed mega projects totalling US$22 billion (S$30 billion), while it works on reducing its national debt.

Speaking to reporters at the end of his five-day inaugural visit to China, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad confirmed that the East Coast Rail Line and two gas pipelines will be cancelled for now.

"It's about borrowing too much money, which we cannot afford, we cannot repay, and also because we don't need those projects for Malaysia at this moment... Our problem now is how to solve our financial deficit," said Tun Dr Mahathir.

He said Beijing agreed with Malaysia's reasons, and that officials from both countries will negotiate the details of the cancellation.

