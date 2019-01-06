KL minister says son, nabbed in drug raid, must face the law

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said yesterday that his son has been picked up by the police after testing positive for drugs.

And he wants his 31-year old son to be dealt with by the law.

Mr Mohamad, known widely in Malaysia as Mat Sabu, confirmed local media reports that his son Ahmad Saiful Islam Mohamad was arrested in an anti-vice raid.

"Following this arrest, my family and I leave the matter entirely up to the authorities to act in accordance with the process of the law," he said.

"My son, like the children of others, is also subject to the country's legal processes," Mr Mohamad, 64, said in a Facebook post yesterday evening.

It was learnt that Ahmad Saiful was picked up by a combined team involving the Dang Wangi Narcotics Crime Investigation Department and its Secret Society, Gaming and Vice Division, The Star newspaper reported on its website.

The raid was conducted early yesterday in the Jalan Ampang area, one of Kuala Lumpur's major thoroughfares that has many nightspots and restaurants.

Sources close to the investigation confirmed that Ahmad Saiful tested positive for marijuana.

He was among 101 people who were checked during the anti-vice raid, The Star said.

He was one of two persons detained after testing positive for the drug.

Meanwhile, Sinar Harian newspaper reported that Kuala Lumpur's deputy police chief, Deputy Commissioner Zainuddin Yaacob, had confirmed the incident.

The case is being investigated under the penal code for drug abuse. Not much is known about Ahmad Saiful.

His father, on the other hand, is a popular politician. Mr Mohamad is president of Parti Amanah Negara, one of the four factions that make up the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

Amanah is a moderate Islamic party, formed in 2015 after a group of leaders broke away from the conservative Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS). Mr Mohamad was deputy president of PAS.

Mr Mohamad was named Defence Minister by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad four days after PH won the general election on May 9 last year.