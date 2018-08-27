KL minister says cash handouts are bribes, so must stop

IPOH • Cash handouts for Malaysia's lower-income groups should be stopped because there are elements of corruption in it, Minister for Economic Affairs Mohamed Azmin Ali said yesterday.

"Giving out cash handouts like this should stop because it is considered a politically motivated bribe to gain support," he told reporters in Ipoh, referring to payments under programmes like 1Malaysia People's Aid, known by its Malay acronym BR1M.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had said, in an interview with The Malaysian Insight published on Saturday, that BR1M payouts would first be reduced, and then gradually phased out altogether.

An estimated 7.2 million people receive the aid, which ranged from RM450 (S$150) to RM1,200 last year. BR1M was first introduced in 2012 under the former Barisan Nasional administration, and was renamed Bantuan Sara Hidup after Pakatan Harapan swept to power in May.

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin said stopping the payments was the right move. "Even Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has comprehensively stressed that such form of politically driven handouts should no longer happen," he said.

Mr Mohamed Azmin said people will not be negatively affected by the move, as the country's new economic direction would put the focus on making people's lives better.

"The Prime Minister and the Cabinet are coming up with different approaches and initiatives for the country's new economic direction, which will be presented and debated in Parliament in October. It will focus on prospering the people instead of bribing and taking them for granted. With that, I believe the people will have greater economic power to ease the costs of living," he said.

According to the minister, the government was studying the possibility of replacing BR1M with a new system of providing aid to the needy. He added that his ministry would present its views and new initiatives on that in Parliament.

The minister also noted that the government was drafting the half-term review of the 11th Malaysia Plan (2016-2020), which will be presented in Parliament in October. "Not only will we see the success and performance of RMK-11 in the last two years, but we will also add in new directions for Malaysia's economy, according to Pakatan's Buku Harapan election manifesto," he said, using the Malay acronym for the 11th Malaysia Plan.

