Kim Jong Un vows to expand diplomatic ties ahead of Biden era

SEOUL • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un explored ways to renew inter-Korean ties and vowed to expand diplomatic relations, state media has said, as he hosted a rare party congress less than two weeks before United States President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

The eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party came amid a prolonged gridlock in talks aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes in return for US sanction relief.

On Thursday, the third day of the congress, Mr Kim raised the issue of reshaping South Korean affairs "as required by the prevailing situation and the changed times" and discussed foreign policy, the official KCNA news agency reported yesterday, without elaborating.

He "declared the general orientation and the policy stand of our party for comprehensively expanding and developing the external relations", it added.

Mr Biden will come into office facing the thorny task of engineering a breakthrough in the stalemate, after a second summit between Mr Kim and outgoing US President Donald Trump in 2019 failed to reach agreement.

Professor Yang Moo-jin from the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul said Mr Kim was likely seeking to play a more proactive role in South Korea and US ties, emboldened by his country's elevated standing after successful intercontinental ballistic missile tests in 2017 and summits with Mr Trump.

"He appears to be gauging how to set relations with the Biden administration based on what they see as a self-defensive nuclear deterrent," said Prof Yang.

Mr Kim is one of the few world leaders yet to acknowledge the US election results. He has not made substantive comments on his arms programme since unveiling a new intercontinental ballistic missile at an October military parade.

Mr Biden has called Mr Kim a "thug" and said he would meet the North Korean leader only if he made moves to reduce his nuclear arsenal.

Mr Trump's willingness to hold direct talks prompted an unprecedented flurry of diplomacy by the once reclusive Mr Kim, who also had meetings with more than a dozen world leaders including South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Such meetings have slowed since Mr Trump walked out of a February 2019 summit with Mr Kim and the North Korean leader resumed ballistic missile launches.

In June, North Korea blew up a US$15 million (S$19 million) joint liaison office that South Korea built north of the border two years ago as a symbol of Mr Moon's policy of reconciliation.

Mr Moon has urged the Trump administration to make gestures to re-engage North Korea, to little avail. He vowed in remarks on Thursday to continue working to improve relations with Pyongyang "until the end".

Mr Biden's camp has signalled more room for negotiations and his choice for secretary of state, Mr Antony Blinken, has backed a negotiated settlement with North Korea that first freezes and then rolls back its nuclear programme in return for rewards.

