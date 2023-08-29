Key policies of Thailand's incoming government

BANGKOK - Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will head an 11-party coalition government led by his populist Pheu Thai. Following are key pledges agreed by Pheu Thai and its alliance partners.

* A 10,000 baht ($286.53) handout via digital wallets - Pheu Thai's signature policy - for people age 16 and over to spend in their communities, a scheme worth 560 billion baht ($16.55 billion)

* Increase the availability of arable land for public use for growing crops

* Introduce policies to help families earn at least 20,000 baht ($566.90) per month, through subsides and other schemes

* Introduce a flat 20 baht ($0.57) fee for trips on Bangkok's electric trains

* Reduce the price of cooking gas, diesel fuel and electricity immediately to help ease living costs

* Raise daily minimum wages to 600 baht ($17) from the current average of 337 baht and minimum monthly salaries for university graduates to 25,000 baht by 2027

* Target annual economic growth of over 5% each year

* Increase the price of agriculture goods to support farmers

* Promote cannabis for medical and health usage

* Amend the constitution, excluding clauses related to the monarchy REUTERS

