Key Myanmar dept now under civilian control

Myanmar's General Administration Department (GAD) has been transferred to a civilian-controlled government ministry, but analysts say the move at the end of last year may just be a cosmetic change for now.

The powerful body continues to wield considerable military influence on everyday life, as it is run by former army personnel and forms the backbone of local bureaucracy.

The transfer has been portrayed as a milestone in Myanmar's government reform, aimed at reducing the military's involvement in politics.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS