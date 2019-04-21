Kelantan Crown Prince marries Swedish national

KOTA BARU • The Crown Prince of Kelantan, Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, has married Swedish national Sofie Louise Johansson, 33.

The solemnisation ceremony was conducted on Thursday night at the main Istana Balai Besar, in the state capital Kota Baru.

Malaysian media had reported that the couple have known each other since Tengku Muhammad Faiz, 45, was a student overseas.

The prince is the younger brother of the Kelantan ruler, Sultan Muhammad V, 49.

According to national news agency Bernama, the marriage was solemnised by Kelantan Syariah Court judge Daud Mohamad at 8.35pm, while the marriage sermon was read by Kelantan Mufti Mohamad Shukri Mohamad.

A royal wedding reception was held following the ceremony, which was attended by about 300 people, including the Kelantan royal family and the couple's close friends. The announcement of the marriage was made earlier this month.

"His Highness seeks the prayers of the people that his marriage will go smoothly and receive the blessings of Allah until Jannah (paradise)," Kelantan palace ceremonial chief Tengku Mohamed Faziharudean Tengku Feissal had said on April 9.

Prior to this, a wedding invitation for the marriage had gone viral on social media.

Kelantan, located on the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, is a Malay majority state whose legislature has been controlled by Parti Islam SeMalaysia from 1990. It is one of nine Malaysian states led by a hereditary Malay ruler.

Not much of Tengku Muhammad Faiz is known. His marriage to a European woman is the second in the family.

On Jan 6 this year, Sultan Muhammad V, who was then the Malaysian King, stepped down unexpectedly just two years through his term, following reports of his marriage to Russian beauty queen Oksana Voevodina.