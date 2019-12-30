Kazakh authorities probe cause of plane crash

ALMATY (Kazakhstan) • Technical failure, pilot error and weather conditions are being considered as possible causes of the plane crash in which 12 people were killed and more than 50 injured, officials in Kazakhstan have said.

A Bek Air jet, identified as a 23-year-old Fokker 100, crashed last Friday morning, several minutes after departing from the airport of Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city and former capital.

The plane with 98 people on board apparently struggled to get off the ground, with its tail striking the runway twice during takeoff.

Witnesses spoke of the terrified screams of passengers as the plane came down, but many managed to walk away without serious injury.

One survivor told the Tengrinews website of a "terrible noise" just before the Fokker 100 lost altitude, and spoke of the screams and tears of passengers.

A woman told Russian TV network Zvezda of her lucky escape after she and her children just missed the flight because of a school fair.

Residents of Almaty brought flowers and candles to a makeshift memorial near the airport entrance and more than 40 people injured in the crash remain hospitalised.

Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry on Saturday said an investigation into the tragedy was under way.

Police are analysing documents, audio and video recordings related to the crash, questioning officials and passengers and inspecting the airport's infrastructure.

The Industry Ministry said the plane's flight recorders would be passed on to the Interstate Aviation Committee in Moscow for examination and analysis.

Kazakhstan observed a national day of mourning on Saturday. In Nur-Sultan, the country's largest flag was at half-mast while officials appealed for blood donations to help the injured survivors.

Neighbouring Russia and China were among the countries to join the Vatican and the European Union in expressing condolences to the former Soviet Central Asian republic.

"Either this is a pilot error, or there were technical reasons," Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said at a press conference in Almaty last Friday. "The aircraft split into two parts. Most of the passengers who died were in the front part," he said.

According to the Kazakh emergency authorities, the 12 dead included the pilot.

Another 47 passengers out of the 98 people on board were still in hospital last Saturday. Nine of them were children, officials said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE