Jokowi's son poised to win mayor post

Mr Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, appeared set to emulate his father and become the mayor of Solo city in Central Java, after unofficial tallies showed he had won more than 85 per cent of the votes in the regional elections yesterday.

The 33-year-old, who ran with Mr Teguh Prakosa as his deputy, was leading against his challenger, little-known tailor Bagyo Wahyono and his deputy FX Supardjo, according to early "quick counts" by two pollsters, or unofficial tallies of a sample of votes.

Official results will be known between next Wednesday and Sunday.

Mr Gibran told a press conference yesterday that his priorities would be to tackle the health and economic challenges brought about by the pandemic.

He said: "I've repeated many times about the need to accelerate the economic recovery in Solo. We will not only reach out to young people but also every Solo resident."

More than 700 pairs of candidates for various local offices contested in the single-day polls, known as the "pilkada" in Bahasa Indonesia, after a three-month delay due to the pandemic.

Mr Ilham Saputra, commissioner with the General Election Commission or KPU, told The Straits Times that the elections went smoothly with "no reports of significant hindrance in the election process".

One of the biggest concerns about holding the election during a pandemic is the potential uncontrolled spread of Covid-19.

This democracy of 270 million people has recorded nearly 600,000 confirmed cases and more than 18,000 fatalities - South-east Asia's highest on both counts.

In a Facebook post yesterday, President Joko wrote: "(The) Dec 9 elections had posed a unique challenge as they had taken place during a pandemic.

"Besides having to implement the (elections) democratically, there's one thing that must not be ignored. Health protocols must be adhered to for the sake of our safety and security."

Wearing masks and gloves, millions of voters across the country turned out to cast their ballots for nine governors, 224 regents and 37 mayors - collectively known as regional heads.

Mr Jusuf Melan, a voter in Medan, said: "I was worried initially but it's a shame to miss an important event that takes place only once in every five years."

But not everyone was willing to take the risk.

Mr Seman, a polling officer in Medan, said only 190 of 430 eligible voters showed up to cast their ballots at his polling station.

"This election has been very quiet. People were worried about contracting the virus so many have stayed at home rather than come out to vote," he added.

A huge logistical undertaking, the elections involved more than two million workers who were deployed to nearly 300,000 polling stations across the archipelago.

Epidemiologists warned that the election may trigger new clusters of infection but the KPU assured citizens it had taken necessary health precautions to curb the spread of the virus.

Mr Seman said he and his colleagues ensured voters maintained a safe distance, washed their hands and wore gloves before they were allowed to enter the polling stations.

Voters were also sprayed with disinfectant and had their temperatures taken.

Like in previous elections, public attention has been focused on candidates with links to political families or the elite.

Besides Mr Gibran, the president's son-in-law Bobby Afif Nasution was also a mayoral candidate in Medan and unofficial tallies showed him as front runner there.

Their candidacies had stirred speculation that Mr Joko was trying to build a political dynasty, but as early as December last year, the President, or Jokowi as he is known, had denied his involvement.

"It's up to the people to decide. Everyone has the right to vote or be voted for," said Mr Joko, who started his political career as mayor of his home town Solo from 2005 to 2012, before getting elected as Jakarta governor in 2012 and President in 2014.

Solo resident Agung Wibowo, 45, said he voted for Mr Gibran as he believed the culinary entrepreneur would be "dynamic, innovative and forward-looking".

He added: "We need broad-minded leaders, young people who can come up with new ideas to keep up with the times."

Other well-connected candidates included Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin's daughter Siti Nur Azizah and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto's niece Rahayu Saraswati Djojohadikusumo.