Johor Crown Prince appointed Regent

JOHOR BARU • Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has appointed his son, Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, the Regent of Johor.

In a statement posted on the Sultan's Facebook page, Tunku Ismail was named the Regent of the state by his father yesterday at the Pasir Pelangi Palace in Johor Baru.

"HRH the Regent of Johor was entrusted by HM the Sultan of Johor to carry out duties, administer the state of Johor and has all powers provided to a Sultan, which can be exercised at any time," the statement read.

The announcement did not include the reason for Tunku Ismail's appointment.

A regent is typically appointed to fill in when a monarch is indisposed, absent or unable to perform his functions.

This is not the first time that the Crown Prince has held the role of regent. He was similarly appointed during the Sultan's absence in April and May of 2016.

Earlier yesterday, the Sultan joined about 2,000 Muslims for Hari Raya Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Pasir Pelangi.

Also joining the mass prayers were Tunku Ismail and the Sultan's son-in-law, Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah.

The royal family spent time with the congregation before leaving the mosque.

