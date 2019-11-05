Jho Low has passport from Cyprus and bought villa on island: Report

NICOSIA • Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho has a passport from Cyprus, a newspaper on the island has reported, even as Malaysian police said yesterday they are keen to bring him home to face justice over the 1MDB scandal.

Cyprus is an island nation in the Mediterranean, located to the south of Turkey and west of Lebanon.

Low, who is widely known as Jho Low, obtained the Cypriot passport four years ago, the daily Politis which is published in Cyprus reported last Sunday.

It said Low, "perhaps the most sought-after businessman on the planet in the last four years, is a Cypriot national".

This came about, the Greek-language daily said, after Malaysia revoked his passport and issued an arrest warrant against him.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has said Low and other accomplices siphoned US$4.5 billion (S$6.1 billion) from state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which was set up in 2009 by then prime minister Najib Razak.

The DOJ last week reached a deal to recover almost US$1 billion in funds which Low and his family had allegedly misappropriated from 1MDB to buy luxury homes, expensive artwork and other investments.

The Politis report carried a picture of a Republic of Cyprus passport showing Low sporting a light moustache.

The report said Low, 37, had obtained the services of an international passport and citizenship broker to first secure a passport from Saint Kitts and Nevis - an island in the West Indies not far from Cuba - but that this document has been cancelled amid the global probe into 1MDB.

Low, Politis said, obtained the Cypriot passport through the Cyprus Investment Plan. Under the plan, a person interested to get a passport must deposit €5 million (S$7.6 million) in a Cypriot bank for three years and buy a permanent home worth at least €500,000 on the island.

The daily said Low bought an unfinished villa worth €5 million in Cyprus to fulfil the criteria on Sept 23, 2015.

Meanwhile, asked about reports that Low now has a Cypriot passport, Malaysia's police chief Abdul Hamid Bador said: "We have received information that he is exploiting a country that needs money for their economy."