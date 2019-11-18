Jets scrambled as China carrier group sails through Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI • China yesterday sailed a carrier group through the sensitive Taiwan Strait led by its first domestically built aircraft carrier, as election campaigning kicked into high gear on the self-ruled island.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said they would not be intimidated. Taiwan's Defence Ministry announced the sailing in the strait just hours after President Tsai Ing-wen named Mr William Lai, a former premier who angered Beijing last year with his support for Taiwan's formal independence, as her running mate for next year's election.

The Chinese carrier group had sailed in a southerly direction through the Taiwan Strait, trailed by US and Japanese ships, the ministry said in its short statement. The island scrambled ships and aircraft to "ensure national security and safeguarding of regional peace and stability".

China's Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The still-unnamed carrier was launched last year, but Chinese military experts have told state media it is not expected to enter service until next year. A Japan Self-Defence Forces spokesman said he had no information on the movements of the Chinese carrier or any Japanese ships nearby.

Speaking earlier in Bangkok, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper slammed China's behaviour broadly during talks with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts.

"Beijing is increasingly resorting to coercion and intimidation to advance its strategic objectives, at the expense of other nations," Dr Esper said, without mentioning the Chinese carrier's passage.

Mr Wu said China was intending to intervene in Taiwan's election, just as Ms Tsai had named her running mate and "the campaign shifts into high gear". "Voters won't be intimidated! They'll say NO to China at the ballot box," he tweeted.

