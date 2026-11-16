​​Jensen Huang ​saga ​will not derail ​Trump-Xi-Putin ‘G3’ ​talks​ at APEC: China expert Bert Hofman

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Could the ongoing Jensen Huang saga affect the atmospherics between the US and China, especially in view of the upcoming Nov 18-19 APEC summit in Shenzhen, China?

Synopsis: The Straits Times’ senior columnist Ravi Velloor distils 45 years of experience covering the Asian continent, with expert guests.

Beijing’s foreign ministry also confirmed on Nov 16 that President Xi Jinping and his US and Russian counterparts - Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin respectively - will hold their first trilateral summit on Nov 19. What are the prospects for this so-called ‘G3’ summit on the sidelines of APEC?

In this episode that was recorded last week on Nov 11, Ravi hosts Bert Hofman, an eminent development economist and China expert.

Could the ongoing Jensen Huang saga affect the atmospherics between the US and China, especially in view of the upcoming Nov 18-19 APEC summit in Shenzhen, China?

Also, what can Beijing do to assuage concerns that its industrial might is wiping out large sections of Asian and European industry?

Highlights (click/tap above)

2:40 US-China: Why happy days are over

5:35 Addressing China’s dominance, innovation in global arena

7:10 APEC’s 3 themes: Openness, Innovation, Cooperation - do they fit?

9:10 Doubts about G3’s outcomes; will it be ‘Yalta with Hitler’ at the table?

14:45 Will the Jensen Huang saga complicate US-China relations?

16:50 Exporting Nvidia chips: Inner power struggle within US government?

18:25 China’s export juggernaut: Can it assuage APEC partners?

26:35 Possible G3 outcome: Pax Sinica cum Americana approach?

Background to the Yalta reference at 7:10:

*On February 1945, as Nazi Germany teetered on defeat and the Allies advanced towards victory in the Pacific, US President Franklin Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin met at Yalta to shape the post-war world and prevent another global catastrophe.

On the Pax Sinica cum Americana reference at 26:35:

*Hofman’s suggestion is a possible co-existing international order where Chinese and American influence and leadership are shared rather than mutually exclusive.

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Host: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani & Amirul Karim

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

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