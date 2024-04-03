Japan's support for Ukraine is unwavering, PM Kishida tells Zelenskiy

Updated
Apr 03, 2024, 07:12 PM
Published
Apr 03, 2024, 07:12 PM

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his country's support for Ukraine was unwavering during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said.

Zelenskiy said in a post on X he briefed Kishida on the battlefield situation and emphasized the need to step up sanction pressure on Russia and create a mechanism for confiscating frozen Russian assets.

"Prime Minister Kishida said he would like to express heartfelt respect for the courage of President Zelenskiy and the people of Ukraine, and that Japan will not waver in its position of standing together with Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement. REUTERS

