Japan's state of emergency unlike Wuhan's urban lockdown: Yomiuri Shimbun

TOKYO (THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - What measures will be taken if the nation declares a state of emergency? The government should explain the steps in plain language prior to declaring an emergency to seek the public's understanding.

If infections with the new coronavirus spread rapidly, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe could declare a state of emergency by designating areas based on the revised law on special measures on new types of influenza.

It should be noted that an urban lockdown such as the one imposed in Wuhan, China, is not envisaged.

In addition, orders banning going out and closing stores as seen in European countries and the United States will not take place.

Upon a state of emergency being declared, governors can ask residents to refrain from going out, but the request is not mandatory.

Governors can request the restriction or suspension of the use of such venues as schools and large assembly halls, and then give instructions when faced with noncompliance.

However, no penalties can be imposed for disobedience, and small facilities and stores are not subject to the law, in principle. Automobile traffic and the running of trains will not be immediately blocked.

Apart from the special measures law, while the infectious diseases control law permits authorities to restrict or block traffic in contaminated areas, these measures would only aim to allow disinfection.

It is necessary to avoid dining with many people or attending events that could attract an unspecified large number of people. Nonetheless, daily shopping or taking a walk would be permissible.

Last month, people hoarding food were seen in many places in reaction to Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike's request to refrain from going out.

Such behaviour might have been driven by anxiety as people anticipated the announcement of strict restrictions on going out.

Ahead of declaring a state of emergency, it is important that the central and local governments fully inform the public of the steps that would accompany the declaration to prevent confusion at the critical moment.

They must safeguard a stable supply of food and commodities in cooperation with industries including those of retail and distribution.

On the other hand, governors would be given great authority in some cases.

For example, governors would be allowed to use land and buildings without the owners' consent in order to set up temporary medical facilities.

They could also request the purchase of items including medical supplies from manufacturers and other suppliers.

In cases where they face defiance, they could resort to compulsory acquisition. This can be said to be an emergency step to save the lives of patients with severe symptoms.

When the situation reaches the point at which a state of emergency is declared, preparing the medical system will become the top priority. The Tokyo metropolitan government needs to continue efforts to secure hospital beds.

The Health, Labour and Welfare Ministry has presented guidelines for shifting arrangements to allow patients with mild symptoms to stay at home or in lodging facilities, avoiding a situation in which administering treatment to patients with severe symptoms is hampered.

The metropolitan government is arranging a lodging facility to accommodate people with mild cases who have difficulty recuperating at home.

It plans to hire a whole building, such as a privately run hotel. As this would be an unprecedented measure, it needs to proceed in full coordination with the relevant bodies.

