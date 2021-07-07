Japan's deputy premier stirs controversy with Taiwan comments

Japan prefers a peaceful solution to tensions around the Taiwan Strait but will still defend Taiwan if a Chinese invasion of the island threatens Japan's security, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said yesterday.

Japan's No. 2 politician was speaking to reporters a day after he told a lecture that Japan must defend Taiwan with the US.

"If Taiwan falls, Okinawa will be next. We must think about this seriously, and steadfastly prepare our defence capabilities," Mr Aso had said, citing the "direct existential threat" to Japan's security.

Taiwan is just 110km off the coast from Japan's western-most point on Yonaguni.

Mr Aso, who sits on the National Security Council, toned down his hawkish language yesterday, but said all options - including exercising the right of "collective self-defence" - are on the table in Japan's scenario planning.

His remarks set off a firestorm in China: Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news conference yesterday that Mr Aso's remarks "harmed the political foundation of China-Japan relations", and China "resolutely opposed" them.

"No one should underestimate the Chinese people's staunch resolve, firm will, and formidable ability to defend national sovereignty," he said.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) slammed what it called repeated false statements by Japanese politicians that violate Tokyo's political commitment to Beijing.

"We urge the Japanese side to deeply reflect on history, immediately correct its mistakes, take practical actions to adhere to the one-China principle... be cautious in its words and deeds on the Taiwan issue, and stop all Taiwan-related mistakes," said TAO spokesman Zhu Fenglian.

Mr Aso is the highest-level Japanese politician to have made an explicit commitment to Taiwan's defence.

His remarks came after Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the centenary celebrations of the Communist Party of China last Friday that the reunification of Taiwan - which Beijing regards as a renegade breakaway province - was the "unshakeable commitment" of the party.

Mr Aso had said that Japan may exercise the right of "collective self-defence" under the 2015 reinterpretation of its war-renouncing Constitution, which allows the military to go to the aid of friendly forces under an attack that threatens its own national safety.

Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi stressed yesterday that what constituted an "existential crisis" to Japan would be "comprehensively judged", implying that Mr Aso's remarks over Taiwan's defence were in line with government policy.

Japan's defence ministry will likely adopt language about Taiwan's security for the first time in its annual defence white paper, which is slated to be passed by the Cabinet this month.