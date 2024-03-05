Japanese PM to address US Congress on April 11

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a press conference at his office, in Tokyo, Japan January 4, 2024. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
WASHINGTON - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will address a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress on April 11, congressional leaders said in a statement on Monday.

"This visit symbolizes both nations' commitment to peace and prosperity and to an international community that promotes democracy, security, and stability," the statement said.

Kishida will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on April 10 and the Japanese leader will be the guest of honor at a lavish state dinner at the executive mansion.

The visit comes at a challenging time for both leaders, who have low public approval ratings at home. Biden is likely facing a close-fought November election against Republican Donald Trump and Kishida is managing the fallout from a fundraising scandal, economic difficulty and a major earthquake in January. REUTERS

