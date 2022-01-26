Japan widens curbs as daily cases surge past 60,000

Japan breached 60,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day for the first time yesterday, just three days after infections crossed the 50,000 mark, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida widened quasi-emergency curbs to 18 more prefectures.

Mr Kishida, in his sternest political test, is fighting a battle to put a lid on Covid-19 amid the ferocious spread of the Omicron variant.

The quasi-emergency declaration is already in effect in 16 prefectures, including Okinawa, Hiro-shima, Tokyo and Aichi. The expansion from tomorrow will put 34 of Japan's 47 prefectures under the measures, including Hokkaido, Osaka and Fukuoka.

Mr Kishida said on Monday a more forceful state of emergency remains unnecessary, noting that the ratio of serious cases is low. He said that despite record-busting figures, the infection rate was "clearly slowing in some areas".

There were 2.2 times more cases in the seven-day period ending yesterday than a week ago - down from an increase of 3.7 times in the last week-on-week period.

Still, records tumbled like dominoes yesterday as Japan set a new all-time high of 62,613 cases. There were 41 deaths in total, while 444 patients were in severe condition. As many as 30 prefectures registered fresh single-day peaks.

The surge comes despite Japan imposing one of the world's strictest border control measures to deal with Omicron, with all non-residents effectively barred from entry until next month. The move has hurt Japan's image, however, with small-scale protests worldwide especially among foreign students who have been unable to attend classes in person, and foreigners who cannot return to their spouses and children.

Japan's most influential business lobby Keidanren on Monday slammed the "policy of seclusion" in keeping borders closed.

"There is no point keeping the measure in place, given that Omicron has already become the dominant strain," Keidanren chairman Masakazu Tokura told a news conference. "We are not doing business only at home."

Frustrations are boiling over, with Mr Kishida's approval ratings dipping in two opinion polls over the weekend, though they remain above 50 per cent.

Japanese municipalities are bemoaning the slow distribution of Covid-19 booster jabs. Just under 300,000 shots were delivered on Monday, a fraction of the more than one million doses administered a day under former prime minister Yoshihide Suga.

The government's top expert, Dr Shigeru Omi, apologised last weekend after saying there was no need to limit movement so long as large gatherings are avoided - a policy that goes against official government policy and which prefecture leaders said "sowed confusion".

His proposal that young people need not be tested for Covid-19 to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed has also been criticised by other medical experts.

"Where's the science? I think they are completely confused or politicised," Dr Kenji Shibuya of the Tokyo Foundation Policy Research Centre said, stressing the need for rigorous testing to weed out cases and ringfence clusters.

Japan tweaked its guidelines yesterday so that testing will not be needed for symptomatic close contacts to be deemed infected. This is to prevent testing centres from being overwhelmed, Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto said.