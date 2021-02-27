Coronavirus Global situation

Japan to lift state of emergency in six prefectures ahead of schedule

Greater Tokyo area not included; Suga notes 'significant' drop in new cases nationwide

Customers waiting outside a coronavirus testing site in the Akihabara shopping district of Tokyo on Wednesday. Tokyo registered 270 new cases yesterday, down from 353 a week earlier.
Japan will lift its Covid-19 state of emergency in six prefectures, including Osaka and Fukuoka, tomorrow, a week ahead of schedule, although it will remain in effect in the Greater Tokyo area.

The emergency is set to expire on March 7.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 27, 2021, with the headline 'Japan to lift state of emergency in six prefectures ahead of schedule'. Subscribe
