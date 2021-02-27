Japan to lift state of emergency in six prefectures ahead of schedule

Japan will lift its Covid-19 state of emergency in six prefectures, including Osaka and Fukuoka, tomorrow, a week ahead of schedule, although it will remain in effect in the Greater Tokyo area.
The emergency is set to expire on March 7.
