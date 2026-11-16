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Japan to launch network to improve weather disaster warnings in Asia says govt source

The framework will reportedly be unveiled by Japan’s Environment Minister Hiroyoshi Sasagawa (centre) at the COP31 in Antalya, Turkey.

Japan plans to launch a new framework to accelerate the development of early warning systems in developing Asian countries to minimise damage from weather disasters worsened by global warming, a government source said on Nov 16 .

The source said arrangements are being made for Japan’s Environment Minister Hiroyoshi Sasagawa to unveil the framework at the ministers’ meeting of the ongoing UN climate change conference, known as COP31, set to begin on Nov 17 in Antalya, Turkey.

The initiative comes as severe weather disasters believed to be linked to global warming affecting South-east Asian countries have highlighted the need for accurate forecasting and warning systems.

Japan is one of the leading countries in the field.

Described as a network for an Asia-Pacific region early warning system, the initiative is intended to promote introduction of technologies to developing countries and sharing of operational case studies.

Japan aims to use Asia as a model region to expand the initiative globally, according to the source, and it will also make use of highly accurate forecasting technologies being developed by private companies.

Early warning systems use technology including satellites to predict natural disasters and inform individuals and companies, enabling an early response before disasters strike.

Examples of their use in Japan include the Japan Meteorological Agency’s issuance of forecasts of linear rain bands – zones of heavy rain clouds that form in succession over the same area.

According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management, record rainfall and flooding in Thailand from mid-September had led to 83 deaths and affected 2.2 million households as of late October. KYODO NEWS