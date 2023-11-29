Japan space agency hit with cyberattack this summer

TOKYO - Japan's space agency was hit with a cyberattack this summer and sensitive information on space-related technologies might have been accessed, Kyodo news agency reported on Nov 29.

The police became aware of the attack this autumn and notified the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Kyodo reported. The Yomiuri newspaper first reported the incident.

A JAXA spokesman could not be reached immediately for comment when contacted by Reuters.

