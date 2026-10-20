Japan slams lack of access to journalist detained in Russia

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Moscow’s high-security Lefortovo prison, used to jail those being investigated by Russia’s FSB security services.

TOKYO – Tokyo said on Oct 20 it was “extremely regrettable” that its diplomats had been unable to visit a Japanese journalist detained in Russia, despite a bilateral protocol that guarantees the right to consular access.

Russia arrested the journalist from the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper on the Far East island of Sakhalin a week ago on suspicion of espionage. Russian media reported that he would remain in custody until Dec 12.

Japan has denied the spying allegation and demanded that Russia release the man.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said the protocol, which was signed between Japan and the Soviet Union and remains effective with Russia, ensures the right to consular access within “a period of no later than four days from the time of arrest or detention”.

“It is therefore extremely regrettable that, despite this provision, a consular visit was not realised within the prescribed period,” Kihara said.

Japan will “continue to strongly urge the Russian side to arrange a consular visit at the earliest possible time”, he said, adding that Tokyo was also demanding his release, humanitarian consideration, and fair treatment. AFP