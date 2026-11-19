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TOKYO, Nov 19 - Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Japan's top government spokesperson said on Thursday.

Takaichi raised issues with Putin including the detention of a Japanese national in Russia and the protection of Japanese companies, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a news conference.

The talks took place after a welcome dinner for leaders at the APEC summit on Wednesday and the two leaders agreed to keep talking at various levels, Kihara said.

"We will continue to respond appropriately based on what is in our national interest," he said.

The talks came at a sensitive time between the two nations.

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi last month demanded his counterpart release a Japanese journalist detained in Russia on what Moscow said was suspicion of espionage, marking a new low in worsening bilateral relations.

Earlier this month, Japan Tobacco Inc said that all JT Group entities in Russia have been placed under temporary administration, raising uncertainty about earnings from one of its most profitable overseas markets. REUTERS