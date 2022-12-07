Japan players opened door to new era for soccer: Japan News

TOKYO - Although Japan failed to achieve its long-cherished dream of advancing to the World Cup quarterfinals, a solid mark has been left on Japanese soccer history through the efforts of the Hajime Moriyasu-coached national team, which defeated one world major power after another.

Japan lost to Croatia in a penalty shootout in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar.

The Samurai Blue scored the first goal in the first half, with Daizen Maeda tapping a loose ball into the net from the edge of the goal area. However, Japan was caught out in the second half, and the game went to extra time with the score at 1-1.

Croatia, an Eastern European nation that traditionally has a strong team, finished runner-up at the previous World Cup in Russia.

Japan repeatedly threatened Croatia’s goal with bold attacks, with defenders such as Maya Yoshida challenging for the ball against the opponents’ physically bigger players.

It was the fourth time Japan has challenged to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals.

It must be said that the wall of global powers proved to be too difficult to climb over, once again.

However, after more than 120 minutes of game time, including extra time, the closely fought battle was lost in a penalty shootout. Hopefully, the Japan players will return home with their heads held high.

This time, Japan advanced to the knockout stage with 2-1 come-from-behind victories over past World Cup champions Germany and Spain. There must have been many people who enjoyed cheering for the team while watching the game, such as through TV, in spite of the sweaty-palm moments.

In the two games that resulted in huge upsets, Japan changed its starting lineups, withstanding the opponents’ fierce attacks in the first half, before pushing offensive players up the pitch in the second half, and taking advantage of limited chances to nab a goal.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the size of World Cup squads was increased from 23 players to 26 in Qatar, and more substitutions than normal are allowed during matches.

It can be said that Japan found success in a strategy that involved utilising a large pool of capable players to make effective substitutions at crucial points in the game.

An increasing number of Japanese players compete in overseas leagues. At the 1998 World Cup in France, the first time Japan participated in the tournament, none of the Japanese squad members played in foreign leagues. This time, most of them belong to clubs in Germany, Spain and other European countries.